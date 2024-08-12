NTS Retail, which owns 23 petrol stations and one convenience store mainly in the southwest of England, has signed a three site deal with Jet.

Its forecourts at Canvey Island and Grays in Essex, and Calne in Wiltshire, bring the total number of locations it has with the fuel business to seven.

The newly branded sites at Grays and Calne were formerly with BP, and Canvey Island joins from Esso. In recent years the New Malden-based operator has upgraded these locations to offer more amenities for their local communities including Costa coffee machines, F’Real smoothies and Fanta Ice Blasts, In Post/Amazon/DPD delivery lockers, PayPoint access, air/water pumps and ATMs.

NTS Retail’s founder and chief executive Nalliah Thayaparan said that he was “thrilled” to add more sites to his Jet portfolio. “Having worked with Jet for five yerars now, we’ve experienced first-hand their commitment to providing a great service and value,” said Nalliah.

Naina Patel, retail account manager of Phillips 66, which owns the Jet brand added: “We look forward to helping the newly signed service stations to offer a first-class service, increase volume and drive future success under the Jet brand.”

NTS Retail has recently acquired its 23rd site, with more details to follow about this outlet in the next week or so.