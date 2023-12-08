Independent JP&S Servicess is to rebrand nine Texaco and BP sites to become an all-Jet operator across its 13-strong network by next year.

The seven Texaco and two BP outlets are in the southeast of England, with five in London and the others in Hampshire, Surrey, and Oxfordshire. Jet says the deal takes its portfolio in the capital to 28.

One of the BP outlets has already transferred; the other will transition in November 2024. The seven Texaco sites will adopt the Jet signage in March.

Chris Murphy, retail account manager at Phillips 66, which is behind the Jet brand in Europe, says the energy company has a “great track record” with JP&S Servicess. He adds: “It’s always exciting to introduce the Jet brand to new communities and we look forward to JP&S offering a great service, increasing volume, and driving future success.”

Jet says the deal will make JP&S Servicess the second largest volume branded dealer group in its network.

Visvanathan Yoganathan, founder and CEO of JP&S Servicess, says that after switching another of its sites to Jet in 2021 as part of a wider redevelopment, volumes increased and shop sales doubled.

“Strong, open lines of communication are key in running a successful site and we have that with Jet. We are looking forward to being a Jet branded business,” he adds.