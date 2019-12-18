Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Certas company owned network raises cash for children's hospital

John Wood · 18 December, 2019
Certas staff with a big cheque

With the support of customers from the forecourts within the company’s Scottish company owned network, Certas Energy has raised more than £3,000 for the Royal Hospital for Children, Glasgow.

Staff from Certas Energy visited the hospital to present the money and hand out selection boxes and presents to the children, many of whom will not be spending Christmas at home with their families.

“It has been a real pleasure to raise money and awareness for this fantastic and caring establishment and to bring some cheer to the children,” explained Matthew Bellamy, head of company owned and operated retail at Certas Energy.

“It was a humbling experience to see how our donations change the lives of children and their families across Scotland.”

“Thanks also to Spar Scotland for their generous donation of 150 Christmas selection boxes which were much appreciated”

“It’s been a great team effort with our forecourts and their customers, and we hope that we can build on this in 2020.”

