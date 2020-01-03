Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Government announces grants for alternative fuel development

John Wood · 03 January, 2020
Household waste, unused straw from farmland and old wood will be among the components used by four UK-based plants to produce green fuels with support from a new round of government funding.

Between 2018 and 2032 low carbon fuels are expected to save nearly 85 million tonnes of CO2 – equivalent to taking nearly 18 million cars off the road. This equates to around a third of transport’s projected contribution to UK carbon savings during the 2020s. 

Transport secretary Grant Shapps said: “Whether you’re commuting to work or travelling on a family getaway, we want that journey to be as green and environmentally friendly as possible.

“This funding will help encourage innovative technology using today’s waste to power tomorrow’s green transport revolution, helping us reach a cleaner and greener future.”

Future of transport minister George Freeman said: “We made a legally binding commitment to reaching Net Zero. Now we are delivering. The UK is reducing CO2 emissions faster than any other G20 nation. We are doing it by investing in research and development, supporting the uptake of low emission and electrical vehicles, new inner city Clean Air Zones and the world’s first comprehensive Transport Decarbonisation Plan.

“This global leadership is helping create a 21st century transport network that is better for our environment, our health and our economy: with the potential to deliver high – skilled jobs in the green economy to all corners of the nation.”

Two of the projects announced are being funded under the government’s £20m Future Fuels for Flight and Freight Competition (F4C).

KEW Projects and Rika Biogas have been awarded a share of £6.5m to build plants which aim to provide fuel for heavy goods vehicles.

A further two projects, which are being funded under the £25m Advanced Biofuels Demonstration Competition (ABDC), are also driving towards their final stages of development. This includes Nova Pangaea Technologies, which will focus on production of bioethanol from wood waste that can be blended with existing petrol used in road transport.

