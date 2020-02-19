Jet secures site win in Scottish Highlands with Simpson Oils

Jet has secured a site win in the Scottish Highlands, with Simpson Oils choosing Jet as its fuel supply for Francis Street Service Station in Wick, Caithness.

The 3mlpa 16-nozzle site becomes Jet’s second most northerly site in the UK – the furthest north being Simpson Oils’ other Jet-supplied site, Jet Ormlie Filling Station in Thurso.

Simpson Oils acquired Francis Street in September 2019 and has since made some infrastructure improvements, with further plans in place to install new pumps, update the forecourt shop and potentially to add Jet Ultra premium unleaded to the fuel offering.

Jet Francis Street on the A99 which runs through the town of Wick and along the Caithness coast. The site attracts a mix of local residents and transient customers, and also benefits from high tourist trade during peak holiday periods as it is located on the North Coast 500 tourist route.

Simpson Oils is a longstanding wholesale customer of Phillips 66, and Jet has supplied Ormlie Filling Station since it was acquired by Simpson Oils in 2015.

Hugh Simpson, director of Simpson Oils, commented: “Having been a Phillips 66 wholesale distributor since 2009, our decision to appoint Jet as our supplier for our first venture into forecourt retailing with Ormlie felt like a natural progression. And it was certainly the right decision as we’ve been very impressed with all aspects of Jet’s supply package and the positive impact the fuel brand has had on our retail business.

“Security of supply is second to none – we know that we can rely on quality product supplied from Phillips 66’s Humber Refinery. This is of paramount importance to us when operating rural forecourts. We also have a great working relationship with the team at Jet and know that they have our business interests at their heart. For these reasons, we didn’t hesitate to choose Jet when we acquired Francis Street in Wick. We’re confident we’ll be able to replicate the success of Ormlie at Francis Street and look forward to continuing our longstanding relationship with Jet.”

Paul Yates, Jet’s retail account manager for Scotland, added: “We’re delighted that Simpson Oils has chosen Jet to supply Francis Street. The site is in a prime position in the town, close to housing, the train station and the hospital. The forecourt is looking fantastic, having recently been reimaged in our new and improved Jet image, and the feedback Hugh and his team are receiving from customers is overwhelmingly positive. Our Scottish network is thriving and now spans from Thurso in the north to Dumfries in the south, and from Duns in the east to Kyle of Lochalsh in the west. With our stunning new Jet forecourt image, Jet Ultra Premium Fuels range and continued commitment to industry-leading customer service, there’s never been a better time to join our network.”

