Police investigate after petrol station ATM is broken into

John Wood

Detectives from Nottinghamshire Police are investigating after a cash machine at a petrol filling station in Newark was broken into.

It happened at around 1.30am on Thursday 23 April at the Jet Garage in Bowbridge Road.

The detectives believe a quantity of cash was stolen.

Anyone who saw anything or has any information that could help, is urged to phone 101 quoting incident 53 of 23 April. Alternatively they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

