UK Power Networks says it is increasing EV charging confidence with the release of the country’s first open-source power cut software called Powercast.

Following a successful trial of Powercast in collaboration with ev.energy, UK Power Networks is now encouraging all EV charging suppliers in its area to make the most of its recently released API (application programming interface). The innovation allows customers in London, the South East and East of England to get more reliable information about whether an EV charger could be out of service due to a power outage via their charging apps.

Using the API, users are notified of planned or unplanned power outages, changes to scheduled electricity works and estimated times for power restoration – plus confirmation when power is restored, helping them plan their charging around any interruptions in service.

ev.energy, one of the UK’s leading smart EV charging providers, has become the first charging provider to take advantage of the API, introducing the Powercast function to all drivers in UK Power Networks’ area via their mobile app, while other chargepoint operators are now being encouraged to make the most of the network operator’s newest open data initiative.

Luca Grella, head of innovation at UK Power Networks said: “We want EV charging providers across our network, and anyone else who may find it useful, to make the most of the extensive data we have available. Together, we can help increase EV confidence, ensuring customers have every available piece of information they need to help make that next step.”

William Goldsmith, director of grid and data services fat ev.energy said: “We successfully trialled Powercast with 94% of customers surveyed wanting to continue receiving power cut notifications beyond the trial. Working closely with UK Power Networks, we’ve been able to develop a notification feature that not only simplifies charging for our existing customers, but hopefully helps more people to make the switch to an EV with confidence.”