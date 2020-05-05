BP appoints Andy Allen as UK sales manager

John Wood

BP UK sales manager Andy Allen (Photo: )

BP has appointed Andy Allen as UK sales manager, replacing Howard Nunn who left the UK business in January to develop BP’s dealer business in China.

In his new role, Andy will be responsible for leading BP’s dealer business of about 900 forecourts across the UK.

Allen has been with BP since 1998 and has held a number of sales, marketing and strategy roles across its retail, fleet and aviation fuel businesses.

His most recent role was as executive assistant to BP’s senior vice president and retail Europe and global chief marketing officer, where he was responsible for the management of the executive office. Prior to this he was the UK fleet manager heading up sales of BP’s fuel cards to businesses across the UK.

Nikki Grady-Smith, BP’s UK retail director, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Andy to the leadership team. He has a wealth of experience and will lead our dealer business through these uncertain times and into the future.

“Andy will add further drive and enthusiasm to a highly experienced team who are committed to supporting our dealers, and will focus on deploying a range of new and exciting offers and growing the BP network.”

Allen said: “I am delighted to be joining the team. While these are unprecedented times, I look forward to working with the team to deliver the solutions and services that our customers and partners need to sustain and grow their businesses.”

