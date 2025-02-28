The M69 is to get its first motorway service area, after the local council granted Welcome Break planning permission to construct petrol stations, a shopping and food forecourt, plus HGV parking, and 37 EV charging stations.

Hinckley and Bosworth Borough Council has granted planning consent for the MSA, and although the site straddles land under two local authorities, Rugby Borough Council is expected to grant permission in due course, according to Leicestershire Live.

Planning documents reveal the site will host parking for 272 cars, as well as spaces for HGVs, caravans, motorcycles and coaches, as well as picnic and dog-walking facilities. One petrol station would be earmarked for cars and another for goods vehicles, while a drive-thru coffee shop is also planned.

The main building is set to play host to offerings from KFC, Starbucks, Burger King and Pret-A-Manger, together with a convenience stoor, a games area, and restroom facilities, including showers.

Some councillors reportedly expressed reservations that the services would increase congestion around the A5, but the surrounding area is said to be in need of parking and facilities for HGV drivers, a factor that is said to have helped the council grant planning consent.

The M69 opened in 1977, running just under 16 miles from junction 21 of the M1 near Leicester, to junction 2 of the M6 near Coventry. The motorway currently has no service provision.