Welcome Break has revealed plans for its forthcoming motorway service area (MSA) at Junction 24 on the M5 near Bridgwater, Somerset, submitting details to local authorities as it seeks full planning approval

The proposed MSA will be located on the southbound side of the M5, just a couple of hundred metres away from Moto Bridgewater services on the opposite side of the motorway.

Welcome Break’s new site will, assuming all plans are approved, offer a central amenity building, a petrol station, a drive-through coffee shop, 54 EV chargepoints, parking for 324 cars, plus caravan bays and a 39-space HGV parking lot.

Initial consent for a new services area on the 10-acre site was granted in 2021 by Sedgemoor District Council, which was absorbed by Somerset Council in 2023. Now, Welcome Break has submitted a full planning application to the latter, with comments open until 18 April 2025.

Welcome Break has previosuly said the development would be ”a gateway to the south west”.