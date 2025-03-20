The Top 50 Indie forecourt operators have increased their number of EV chargepoints by 63.76% in the last 12 months, with 3,095 charging bays in 2025, against just 1,890 the previous year.



The analysis, exclusively compiled by Forecourt Trader and based on its 2024 and 2025 Top 50 Indies reports, puts motorway services operator Moto at the top of the rankings with 1,000 charging bays, up from 547 in 2024, representing an 82.82% increase. MFG closely follows with 900 bays, up from 628 in 2024 for a 43.31% growth.

A total of 26 of the Top 50 Indies had at least one EV charger at their sites in 2025, against 16 in 2024. But while the overall picture is one of chargepoint expansion, significant disparities remain in different firms’ portfolios.

Rontec, for example, was the second biggest operator in the independent sector across 2024 and 2025, yet while it has plans to have chargers across 20 of its 267 sites by the end of 2025, at present just five forecourts offer this facility.

Conversely, Westmorland Ltd may have just nine forecourts, but the firm has gone from not offering a single EV point in 2024, to having 52 ultra-rapid chargers and 28 Tesla Superchargers across its sites in 2025.

The installation of EV chargers continues to be top of mind for many operators, with some taking a circumspect approach, some investing heavily, and others wanting to install points but being beset with lengthy waits for electrical connections and planning permissions – delays that should be sped up by forthcoming changes to planning laws.