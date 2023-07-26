EV charging company Gridserve has become the official EV partner of Premier League side Fulham Football Club for the 2023/24 and 2024/25 seasons.

As part of the deal it will supply a fleet of Tesla Model Y EVs and install charge points at both the clubs stadium, Craven Cottage, and the Motspur Park training ground.

The company will also support Fulham FC employees to make the switch to electric vehicles with the Gridserve Electric Car Salary Sacrifice Scheme.

Fulham FC will have access to a fleet of 10 Tesla Model Y electric cars, with a custom livery, which will be used to transport Fulham FC staff and players to training and away games.

A total of ten chargers will be installed by Gridserve, across Craven Cottage and Motspur Park. These will be 22kW AC charge points, which will allow staff to top up while they’re at work or during matches. The chargers at Motspur Park will be in the visitor car park so they will be publically available.