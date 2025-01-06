Top 50 Indie M&L Richardson has submitted planning permission to redevelop its Crossways Services in Gretna to include a bigger shop and EV charging.

In the planning application to Dumfries and Galloway Council, Crossways is described as ‘a well-established site at a key intersection point (roundabout) on the Glasgow Road within Gretna’.

The site currently comprises a forecourt area for all vehicles including HGV, a shop providing grocery supplies and food-to-go, wash bays, garage and servicing functions, and an office.

The development is split between a number of separate buildings, with the main fuel forecourt to the north of the site.

The planning application says the site continues to be a successful operation but the addition of EV chargepoints is a key requirement for developing the business for the future. In addition, the shop is currently constrained by its position at the narrow north end of the site. The plan is therefore to redevelop the site with a ‘zoned’ approach with the main parking area and EV charging to the south of the site, a centrally located forecourt for cars with separate HGV filling, AdBlue and fuel deliveries to the north of the site. There will also be Amazon lockers and an external launderette facility.

A larger shop would be delivered by demolishing the former cottage dwelling on the site and using this space along with repurposing the existing garage building.

The application says this will provide a new upgraded and enhanced facility which will provide new insulation standards and energy efficiency while reducing carbon usage by retaining and not demolishing the entire structures on site. The new shop building will include a new butchery counter.

On the forecourt side, existing petroleum tanks will be retained but there are plans to split the use of fuel to reflect more current demands.

The planning statement says: “The proposal has been carefully developed to respond to expanding business needs and to serve the local community and environs as a successful ongoing business operation.

“The proposals will enhance the existing site in a prominent area of the town and key to the overarching policies of LDP2 and NPF4, including for green technologies. It is therefore seen as being an exciting venture which is requested to obtain approval at the earliest opportunity.”