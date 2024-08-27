Top 50 Indie MFG has submitted a revised planning application for its Halstead service station in which it replaces its original request to install electric vehicle chargepoints at the Essex site, with three jet wash bays and customer parking.

Braintree District Council had last September given the operator permission to knock down a vacant showroom and to introduce the town’s first Pret A Manger, and EV charging.

The new scheme is still looking to demolish the vacant showroom, but makes no reference to including a Pret A Manger, or EV charging.

The planning document states: “Enhancing the site by having vehicle jet washing facilities is a major trend within a modern service station which, together with better customer parking, has to evolve in response to accommodate and meet the changing needs and aspirations of consumers.”

MFG wants to operate the jet washes 7am to 10pm daily from the 24-hour site.

However, it faces some local opposition. One nearby resident has called for the plans to be denied, preferring that electric charging takes priority over jet washes.

In a complaint included in the planning application, the local resident states: “Halstead is so short of electric charging spaces.”