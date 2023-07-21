Tata has announced that it will build a £4bn-plus 40GW battery cell gigafactory in the UK. The investment aims to deliver electric mobility and renewable energy storage solutions for customers in the UK and Europe. JLR and Tata Motors will be anchor customers, with supplies commencing from 2026.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman, Tata Sons, said: “Our multi-billion pound investment will bring state-of-the-art technology to the country, helping to power the automotive sector’s transition to electric mobility, anchored by our own business, Jaguar Land Rover. With this strategic investment, the Tata Group further strengthens its commitment to the UK, alongside our many companies operating here across technology, consumer, hospitality, steel, chemicals, and automotive.”

Commenting about the announcement, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, said: “Tata Group’s decision to build their new gigafactory here in the UK – their first outside of India – is a huge vote of confidence in Britain. This will be one of the largest ever investments in the UK automotive sector. It will not only create thousands of skilled jobs for Britons around the country, but it will also strengthen our lead in the global transition to electric vehicles, helping to grow our economy in clean industries of the future.”

The battery gigafactory will produce high-quality, high-performance, sustainable battery cells and packs for a variety of applications within the mobility and energy sectors. The company’s strategic growth plans for its flexible manufacturing capacity will begin with a rapid ramp-up phase and the start of production in 2026.The gigafactory intends to maximise its renewable energy mix, with an ambition for 100% clean power. The plant will employ innovative technologies and resource efficient processes like battery recycling to recover and reuse all the original raw materials to deliver a truly circular economy ecosystem.