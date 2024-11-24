The proportion of EVs running out of charge this year in the UK has dropped to the lowest ever level, according to new AA statistical analysis.

The figures show ‘out of charge’ EV breakdowns, which are calculated as a percentage of all EV breakdowns, are at a record low in 2024 of less than 2% (1.85%). The rolling 12-month figure for 2023 was 2.26%.

In 2015, the proportion of ‘out of charge’ EVs was running at 8.26% and has been on a downward trend apart from slight blips in 2017 and 2019.

The UK trajectory for EV breakdowns for The AA is equivalent to NAF in Norway, which has the highest penetration of EVs in Europe.

The AA says new battery technology, better range, improved charging performance and reliability, charge post support and better driver and dealer knowledge have all helped. Ultimately, The AA expects the figures to drop to 1%, which is roughly the proportion of ICE cars running out of petrol or diesel.

The AA deals with approximately 8,000 breakdowns each day across all vehicle categories but only deals with five or six out-of-charge vehicles per day.

It says that often the vehicles are not actually ‘out of charge’ but are low on charge, or not able to charge due to technical problems, leaving the driver worried about getting to the next charger.

The AA has also found the top 30% of breakdown faults for EVs are almost identical to petrol and diesel cars which tend to be tyres, wheels and the 12V battery.

Edmund King, AA president, says: “The AA has the biggest database of breakdowns in the UK and our figures clearly show that year-on-year the proportion of EVs running out of charge has dropped dramatically.”