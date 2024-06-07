Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council has granted planning permission for a new £7m GO service station at Sprucefield.

The forecourt will be located on the former car showroom site on the junction of the A1/M1 link road and M1 motorway.

The development includes a new petrol and EV filling station with18 high-speed refuelling stations, a 5,000sq ft convenience store, a coffee drive-thru, a ‘bright and modern’ forecourt, a drive-thru restaurant, a drive-thru automated car wash and associated self-service car wash and vacuum bays, car and HGV parking.

The planning application was submitted on behalf of LCC Group (trading as GO) by Holywood-based Gravis Planning.

The 1.25 hectare site is located at 225 Hillsborough Road, adjacent to the main Sprucefield Centre and opposite Sprucefield Retail Park.

Alderman Martin Gregg, chair of the council’s planning committee, said: “This is an exciting application and a good news story for motorists and shoppers visiting and travelling through Sprucefield. The completed development will create jobs for the area, upgraded facilities and added convenience for people travelling through Sprucefield to Newry or Belfast and beyond.”

“It will meet a local need and provide improved customer choice and greater diversity in the retail offer at one of the busiest shopping locations in NI, which draws over eight million visitors per year.”

Stuart Draffin, on behalf of LCC Group, confirmed that the development is expected to begin in September.