A land owner and TG Convenience Stores are appealing against Fife Council’s decision to deny their plans for a 24-hour forecourt and drive-thru McDonald’s just off junction four of the M90 at Kelty. However, the appeal, which was lodged at the end of last month is being met with hostility from locals.

The council’s planning committee said the application by land owner Ian Maclellan and TG Convenience Stores Ltd “failed to demonstrate a proven need for a countryside location” and that there were “significant concerns with regard to both road and pedestrian safety”.

The plan was to redevelop the site that was previously occupied by the Kathellan cafe and farm shop, which closed four years ago.

The proposed forecourt would have had eight pumps covered by a canopy, two jet wash bays, service bays for water, air and vacuuming, customer parking and a new shop. A separate HGV refuelling area with HGV parking would have been located between the forecourt and the McDonald’s.

The objections include the fact that the development would be an ‘eyesore’ impacting on the predominantly rural location with many locals taking umbrage with the positioning of a 20m high ‘M’ for McDonald’s sign.

There were also concerns about increased litter from the McDonald’s and that its presence would exacerbate Scotland’s obesity problem. Queuing cars and HGVs were also mentioned as was the fact that the area is already well served by fast food outlets and petrol stations.

Other objectors noted that the plans hadn’t changed with regards to the location of the underground petrol tanks. They say they will be located on unstable, old mining ground.