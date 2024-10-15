Ascona Group, the seventh largest UK independent forecourt operator, has been recognised as one of the 50 fastest growing businesses in Wales for the fourth consecutive year.

The Pembroke Dock-based business has been included in the UK Fast Growth Index for 2024, the definitive ranking of the UK’s fastest growing businesses, and it will discover where in the pecking order it has been placed, at an awards ceremony in London at the end of November.

The group, has also recently received acclaim for two of its forecourts which were winners at last week’s Forecourt Trader Awards 2024. Its Springfield Road petrol station in Aberdeen won best site in Scotland up to 4mlpa fuel volume, and its recently-developed Machynlleth service station in North Wales was awarded top forecourt up to 4mlpa for the West Country and Wales.

Darren Briggs, founder and chief executive at Ascona Group, says he is thrilled to have received the double recognition in what has been a ”significant year of success” for the business.

“I am delighted to see Ascona being recognised as one of the fastest growing businesses in the UK. This is another huge milestone for our business and the recognition is a testament to everyone’s hard work, commitment, and our ‘Team Ascona’ ethos over the years,” he says.

“I am also thrilled to see our Springfield Road and Machynlleth service stations get the recognition they deserve at this year’s Forecourt Trader Awards. The prestigious awards are a testament to the hard work of each team and Ascona’s commitment to providing customers with high-quality roadside retail destinations,” he adds.