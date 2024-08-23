Euro Garages’ Asda Express in Cheltenham has been granted an off-licence despite local opposition.

The Top 50 Indie has been given permission to sell alcohol 24 hours a day, Monday to Sunday, and also a late night refreshment licence to supply hot food and drink from 11pm to 5am at the Gloucestershire site.

However, on granting approval for the Sixways Service Station, the council stipulated that as a condition signs would have to be displayed requesting that customers respected the needs of residents.

One local in particular had expressed concerns that the changes would encourage “antisocial behaviour”.

The resident, who was strongly opposed to both licences, said: “This is likely to result in noise, antisocial behaviour and litter – it doesn’t seem appropriate for a residential area. We are already often disturbed by noise from the Asda/Esso garage at night and I do not want to see this getting worse.”

This is not the first time that Euro Garages’ plans have come up against opposition. It recently sparked a public outcry with more than 100 residents objecting to its Asda Express Chequered Flag site in Newport Road, Trethomas, receiving an off-licence.