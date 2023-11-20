A former EG Group convenience forecourt in Hexham has become the site of the 100th Asda Express store, following a rapid rollout of Co-op and EG Group conversions.

Last month, Asda confirmed the completed the acquisition of EG Group’s UK business meaning the retailer will take on hundreds of new convenience stores. The announcement followed the news that Asda had also kicked off its programme to convert 116 convenience Co-op petrol stations to its Asda Express convenience brand.

A further 30 stores were also opened last week, in locations such as Birkenhead, Solihull, Manchester, Northallerton, Bradford and Retford.

The newly converted Asda Express stores stock up to 3,000 branded and own-label products to suit a broad range of customer needs including ‘top up’ shops for essential items such as milk and bread, grabbing lunch on the go or cooking dinner from scratch.

An Asda spokesperson said: “This acceleration into convenience plays a key role in our ambition to grow our share and becoming the number two supermarket in the UK. We look forward to bringing Asda’s great value fuel and groceries to more communities across the UK as we continue our rollout in the coming months.”

Asda acquired 132 sites from the Co-op last year in a £438m deal as part of its long-term strategy to become the UK’s second-largest supermarket, by moving into the fast-growing convenience £40bn convenience market.

The acquisition received regulatory approval from the Competition and Markets Authority in June after Asda agreed to divest 13 sites to satisfy competition requirements.

The £2.07bn acquisition of EG Group UK was first announced in May 2023 and will also see Asda grow its presence in the £64bn foodservice market, with the transfer of 462 Greggs, Burger King and Subway outlets located on the EG Group sites as franchise agreements. Asda also now wholly owns Leon, which it will also look to introduce to its stores.

Stores will be opening across the UK, with 310 in England, 24 in Scotland and 22 in Wales. The roll out is expected to kick off in the coming weeks.