EG Group is to acquire Tesla’s latest ’ultra-fast’ charging units in a ”first-of-its-kind” deal as it boosts its third-party charge-point operation across the UK and Europe, and aims to deliver on its energy transition goals.



The chargers will be branded ’evpoint’ and will use Tesla hardware operating on an open network basis, meaning that all drivers will be able to access evpoint chargers regardless of the brand of vehicle they drive.

The chargers will also support the Plug and Charge protocol, which simplifies and automates payments. The first of the new charger units are expected to roll out before the end of the year.

Evpoint was founded in 2021 as part of EG Group’s investments in energy transition with a focus on lower carbon automotive fuels. It is described as one of Europe’s fastest-growing EV charging networks with access to more than 3,500 roadside retail sites across the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. All evpoint chargers claim to be supplied by 100% renewable energy.

Zuber Issa, founder and Co-CEO of EG Group, said: “Securing this best-in-class equipment from Tesla marks another milestone for evpoint and is hugely exciting for us. It is the first deal of its kind entered into by Tesla with a third-party charge point operator in Europe and will transform how our customers charge their vehicles and how they interact with EG. Since installing our first EV charger back in 2012, we have continued to invest in the technology. This deal will accelerate the delivery of vital charging infrastructure for motorists to help power the transition to Net Zero.”

Imraan Patel, chief strategy & business officer of EG Group, added: “Our aim is to deliver a three-pronged strategy to help us reach our energy transition goals. These include EV charging, supporting alternative forms of vehicular fuel, and broader carbon reduction, all of which are central to our strategy of helping the world transition to a lower carbon future.

”We have made significant progress to date on EV charging, with more than 600 chargers across 189 sites already deployed and a pipeline prepared with an ambition for evpoint to roll out more than 20,000 chargers across c.3,600 of our own sites over time with opportunities across third party locations also being pursued.”

Rebecca Tinucci, Tesla’s senior eirector of Charging Infrastructure, said: “The rapid installation of reliable, easy-to-use EV charging infrastructure is the right step towards a sustainable future and a key area of focus for us at Tesla. For this reason, we’re excited to make our fast-charging hardware available for purchase to EG Group, and other leaders in the space.”

EG Group recently sold the bulk of its UK forecourts to Asda in a £2.07bn sale of its UK business. Both companies are owned by Mohsin and his brother Zuber Issa and the private equity firm TDR Capital.

Asda said that buying the EG UK business - co-founded by Mohsin and his brother Zuber in 2001 and ranked number two in the most recent Top 50 Indies listing with 380 sites - was a key part of the strategy to create a ’value-led convenience offer’ by rolling out Asda Express across EG UK’s 356 predominantly freehold sites, which include modern convenience stores on petrol filling stations (PFS), and benefit from high footfall and traffic flow.