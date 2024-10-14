BB-EV (Busy Bee EV Ltd) has launched e-cargo bikes, as a robust, all-weather solution for last-mile deliveries.

Specially tailored for couriers, parcel services and retailers, the cargo bikes are customisable with a range of interchangeable cargo pod options to suit individual client needs.

Paul Farrell, founder of BB-EV, explains: “After extensive discussions with global commercial B2B fleet logistics operators, we believe BB-EV represents a total last-mile delivery solution ‘system’ that meets the real-world needs of many operators and complements their existing infrastructure.”

The BB-EV has been developed by British engineers with aerospace and automotive experience following extensive discussions with current users of commercial e-cargo bikes, talking to both the management and their mechanics to better understand their requirements from commercial and maintenance standpoints.

The BB-EV has been manufactured with advanced production methods and designed to facilitate modular repairs, where elements can be easily replaced when needed quickly and efficiently, allowing the bike to be promptly returned to service.

The bikes are fully end-of-life recyclable and feature components that are ISO, UL compliant and certified. Key features include:

An ultra-reliable, efficient, non-mechanical chainless/beltless drive train.

State-of-the-art integrated onboard electronic monitoring and reporting system.

A three-year major component warranty.

Full after-sales support with an optional full-service maintenance programme.

Operator training programme included, with B2B fleet discounts available.

BB-EV e-cargo bikes come equipped with 4.62KW -48V/12V 3 cell ‘hot-swap’ batteries as standard, and with 12 battery stall ‘hot-swap’ recharging cabinets available.

The bikes boast a four calliper, oversize disc hydraulic braking system with handbrake and electric regen, forged magnesium rear wheels fitted with heavy-duty, wide, custom cargo tires/tubes for maximum durability/longevity and a fully electric onboard cargo pod lift/lower system.