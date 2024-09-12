In Germany, drivers of the latest model BMWs can now pay for fuel without getting out of their cars.

The new In-Car Payment system by BMW shortcuts the payment process, allowing transactions to be carried out straight from the car. Drivers can also pay for parking from their car too.

The Fuel Payment and Parking Payment apps will feature as standard in all cars on BMW Operating Systems 8, 8.5 and 9 – and shortly BMW Operating System 7 as well.

All the driver needs to do is add their payment credit card details via the My BMW app or the relevant menu in the car. They can then settle their fuel or charging bills electronically from inside the vehicle at participating fuel stations operated by Aral, Esso, HEM, Q1, Sprint, Team and Allguth. The new function will be available to 500,000 customers in Germany.

In-Car Payment will also be available for BMW iX5 Hydrogen drivers, making it easier for those in the BMW Group’s hydrogen pilot fleet to tank up their vehicles.

The majority of H2 Mobility Deutschland fuel stations will be equipped to accept digital payment.

The Fuel Payment app also makes it simple to locate nearby fuel stations that accept digital in-car payment. The same option is available from BMW Maps.

Meanwhile, drivers of cars with BMW Operating Systems 8, 8.5 and 9 will be automatically shown when they are entering a parking zone offering online payment