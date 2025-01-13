Detectives investigating a ramraid on a Tesco forecourt shop in Mansfield have arrested two suspects.

Police were called to the garage, at the Tesco Extra store, in Jubilee Way South, Mansfield, at around 12.20am on Wednesday (January 8).

Officers discovered a car had been driven into the kiosk shortly before midnight.

Two offenders entered the shop through the damaged door and attempted to access a cabinet containing cigarettes. They fled empty-handed on foot after activating intruder alarms inside the kiosk.

Detectives analysed CCTV of the incident and carried out other local inquiries. They have now arrested two men, aged 28 and 49, on suspicion of burglary.

Detectives sergeant Elina Falcon, of Nottinghamshire Police’s county burglary team, says: “A team of detectives have been working hard on this investigation.

“This sort of targeted, brazen raid will always be met with a robust response from the force and we know how upsetting this must have been for people who work there.

“I hope both they and people who live in this neighbourhood are comforted by these arrests.

“Our investigation is ongoing, and I’d urge anyone with any information or relevant dashcam, doorbell, CCTV or mobile phone footage to get in touch without delay.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number eight of 8 January 2025, or Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.