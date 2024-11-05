BCA (British Car Auctions) is introducing a new EV battery health grading service, in a bid to give customers more confidence when buying an EV.

BCA is reporting record levels of used EV sales in 2024 and is on track to sell in excess of 40,000 units over the next 12 months.

BCA’s Battery Health Grading is an at-a-glance view of an EV’s traction battery condition. Each vehicle is given a grading from A-E accompanied by the numbered score of an AVILOO battery ‘FLASH Test’, currently the fastest, most precise, unbiased and detailed analysis tool for battery health determination and battery defect detection for used EVs.

The manufacturer independent test is carried out by connecting the AVILOO test box to the On-Board Diagnostics interface of each vehicle. This provides a comprehensive test report, showing the traction battery’s remaining capacity in the form of a score between 0 and 100 and displaying ‘red flags’ in case of faulty battery modules. The battery health test covers 95% of all EV brands.

The BCA Battery Health Grading is displayed in a quick reference format on the vehicle detail page, on vehicle search results and on the Live Bidding screens.

BCA’s buyers get access to the full FLASH Test report post-sale, which can be used in the onward retail process.

BCA COO Stuart Pearson comments: “The new BCA battery health grading helps our buyer customers to bid on EVs with complete confidence and make more informed decisions when buying. The service offers absolute transparency with unbiased testing and grading, providing a reusable report that will further help the retail process. For our sellers, the report will provide the opportunity to resolve any issues in advance of the sale event, along with optimising residual values by removing any uncertainty discounting.

“This new initiative will provide valuable additional support to our customers as the used EV market continues to grow and help everyone with the onward sales process when these vehicles are retailed.”