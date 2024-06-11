Certas Energy is supplying Hills Waste Solutions’ Bristol depot with HVO to power its fleet.

Hills announced the news saying it was a trial that, if successful, would be rolled out across its other transport depots.

By switching to HVO, Hills will help reduce carbon (CO2) emissions by up to 90%, compared to traditional diesel. The company says this is in addition to the benefits already realised through using Euro 6-compliant vehicles.

Nathan Carr, Hills Waste Solutions divisional fleet manager, said: “All frontline trucks operating from our Bristol Depot are already ULEZ compliant, so we have chosen to go the extra mile and fuel our fleet with HVO, as it can reduce CO2 emissions by up to 90%.

“HVO fuel is also 100% biodegradable, meaning it leaves a less harmful footprint on our planet. Operationally, the transition to HVO fuel couldn’t be smoother. Our trucks can run on a blend of diesel and HVO, or switch to 100% HVO without any impact to performance. In addition, there are no conversion costs for our trucks or to the fuel storage areas, making the switch both environmentally and financially attractive.”

Neil Luce, operations manager at Hills Waste Solutions added: “This move isn’t just about Hills Waste Solutions; it’s about supporting businesses serviced by our Bristol depot that share our commitment to sustainability. By utilising HVO-powered waste collection vehicles, we’re enabling businesses to reduce their end-to-end environmental impact, not just within their own operations but as part of their sustainability commitments applied to their supply chain.”

Craig Dando, senior business development manager at Certas Energy, said: “We are thrilled to be supplying our premium HVO fuel to Hills Waste Solutions. This project is a great example of our shared vision for a sustainable future and together, we are proud to be making strides towards a responsible energy mix.”

Hills Waste Solutions says it is committed to powering its operations in the most environmentally friendly way possible. It plans its routes to minimise the mileage travelled and trains its drivers to drive more efficiently.