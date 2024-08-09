The company that was refused planning permission last year to build a new petrol station in Wolverhampton due, in part, to its poor design has appealed to the government’s Planning Inspectorate.

Nottingham-based fuel retail firm Bushbury Ltd applied for planning permission for the scheme on the vacant land previously occupied by Newbridge Services, on the corner of Tettenhall Road and New Road.

The service station closed in 2005 and the building fell into disrepair before being demolished in 2010. Since then the site has been derelict and was described by the applicant’s consultants as an eyesore.

Council planners refused the proposals on the grounds of noise disturbance and poor design. In a statement outlining the decision, the head of planning said the proposed development would be detrimental to the occupiers of the adjoining residential property due to noise disturbance. He added that the proposal was a poor design as it lacked sufficient landscaping and was dominated by hardstanding, which was not in keeping with the character of the area.

Bushbury Ltd has now lodged an appeal to get Wolverhampton Council’s decision overturned. According to the latest statistics issued by the Planning Inspectorate, planning appeal success rates from January to March 2024 averaged just 28%.