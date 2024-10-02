The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) is encouraging retailers to begin preparing to sell through disposable vaping products ahead of the ban which is set to come into force in Scotland and Wales in six months.

From April 1 2025, the only vaping products that will be legal for sale in these parts of the UK will be those that are refillable, or are rechargeable.

The government is yet to lay out the regulations for England, which the previous administration had planned for April 2025, alongside similar plans in Northern Ireland. The ACS is urging Westminter to provide clarity on timescales.

ACS is also developing more detailed guidance for retailers on the implementation of the ban on disposable vapes. Existing guidance on selling legitimate vaping products and preventing underage sales is available here: https://www.acs.org.uk/advice/selling-vapes

The association is also reminding retailers of their responsibilities when it comes to vape recycling. All retailers who sell vaping products have a responsibility to provide a facility for customers to bring back used or unwanted vapes. At a minimum, retailers have to provide a recycling facility on a one-for-one basis, meaning that a retailer only has to accept a vape for recycling if the customer is purchasing a new one. Many retailers will opt to provide a bin or container in-store for anyone to return their vapes, which is also permitted.

More details on vape recycling are available here: https://cdn.acs.org.uk/public/ACS%20Vape%20Recycling%20Guidance%20(Apr%2024%20Update).pdf