Dutch charge point operator Opcharge has opened its first EV charging station in the UK and has stated it aims to grow substantially in the UK by 2030.

Located at the head office for the Diocese of Oxford, the charge points will be used by staff and visitors to charge their vehicles while undertaking church business.

Thomas Herbert, managing director of Opcharge UK, said: “We are thrilled to be entering the UK market with our first EV charge points at the Diocese of Oxford. At Opcharge we are passionate about the importance of having an accessible and convenient public charging network for everyone.

“As a company dedicated to promoting sustainability and innovation, we believe that charge point operators play a key role in the future of transportation within the UK, to encourage the adoption of electric vehicles at the rate required to reach of Net Zero goals.”

Coinciding with the UK launch Opcharge has also agreed a strategic partnership with EV charging manufacturer Compleo in the UK, and it is supplying 22kW Compleo AC chargers for the new installation.

“We’re really proud to support Opcharge in their entry to the UK market,” said Compleo UK CEO, Valentin Scheltow. “By working together with the Oxford Diocese it’s enabled three Oxfordshire based businesses to come together to accelerate the roll out of EV Charging and improve air quality for all of our communities.”

Opcharge said it is planning to continue its expansion into the UK market in the coming months with the installation of EV charging stations at multiple sites across the country.