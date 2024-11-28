Sunderland City Council has granted EG Property Ltd permission to build a new petrol station at Rainton Meadows, Houghton-le-Spring, Tyne and Wear.

The application was lodged back in December 2023 for a forecourt, c-store, drive-thru coffee shop, four EV charging points, two jet wash bays and two ‘three-in-one’ valet bays.

The site lies between Junction 62 of the A1(M) and Sunderland City Centre, and the development is expected to create up to 45 jobs.

The EV charging hub will provide ultra-rapid facilities of up to 150kW, which the application says can charge vehicles in roughly 20 minutes. There will also be 29 standard car parking spaces and four disabled bays.

The planning application said the proposed development will provide services for passing traffic off the A690 and as such will be ideal for commuters to and from businesses in the Rainton Bridge North and Rainton Bridge South areas, where there is a lack of ultra-rapid charging facilities.

The application was supported by builder Lovell Homes, which said the area was in need of roadside service facilities, and in particular ones with EV charging.