Zuber Issa is set to be running 55 forecourts by next spring, after his 46th site – Birmingham Airport Services – opened on November 14.

Following the proven EG On The Move formula, Zuber’s newest forecourt on the A45 Coventry Road, just off the M42, has a just under 5,000sq ft Spar shop with a Subway and Greggs concession. There is a Starbucks drive-thru, the 35th for the business, and EV charging.

A 47th petrol station, also a new build, will open in the first week of December on the A40 in Suffolk, says EG On The Move’s development projects director Alex Kenwright.. “Then the first quarter is jammed, with eight more new to industry sites, opening,” he adds.

At the new Birmingham Airport Services there are eight ultra-fast chargers – the operator’s 32nd forecourt to have the technology, but no HGV fuelling facilities.

The business benefits from being on a busy dual carriageway, with 46,000 vehicles passing daily.

It is the second EG On The Move new build launch this month, following the unveiling of its Colne forecourt in Lancashire, and is its 12th opening this year. EG On the Move also recently opened a Chaiiwala food and drink concession in Birmingham Airport terminal.

Birmingham Airport Services, which has created 46 local jobs, has been a long time in the planning, says Alex.

The property was bought in 2016 as an investment and was leased to a Kia car showroom. Although there was a period of time before the tenant relocated, the long-term aspiration was always to redevelop it with a knockdown rebuild, says Alex.

“It was a really slow burner, but Zuber looks ahead, he has an eye for these things,” he says. “It’s in Zuber’s genes to be a successful entrepreneur.”