Essar has appointed Mike Mackay to the role of chief transformation officer at Essar Oil UK. He will also join the company’s executive leadership team.

In his new role, Mike will develop and implement strategies to improve business performance and reliability as Essar transforms for tomorrow.

Mike has over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry. He also has extensive knowledge of refining and the downstream oil sector in the UK. He recently returned to Essar from a successful secondment in the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero as the UK downstream oil sector’s advisor to Government.

Mike has a Master of Arts and Master of Engineering degree from Cambridge University, is an alumnus of the London Business School and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineering.

Essar chief executive officer, Deepak Maheshwari, said: “We would like to welcome Mike back after his secondment. This is an important appointment to a senior position within the company. Mike will work closely with me to improve business performance and reliability across Essar Oil UK.”