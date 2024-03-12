A family-run forecourt in Bishop Auckland has featured in the local paper several times for its ‘incredible’ fuel prices.

GW Holmes & Son, which is based in Etherley Moor, has been offering consistently cheap petrol and diesel for many months, which has won favour with motorists who have in turn shared their delight with the Northern Echo.

Forecourt Trader spoke to the current ‘son’ at GW Holmes & Son, Tom, who said they prided themselves on undercutting the supermarkets whenever possible. “We’re a family firm which has been running since 1947 and I’m the fourth generation here. I work with my wife, my mum and my dad. We live on the site and we don’t have the huge overheads and salaries that other companies have, which is why we can charge the prices we do.”

And Tom is not without competition as he says there are Morrisons’, Tesco’s, Sainsbury’s and Asda forecourts all nearby. “Their fuel prices have gone up. They’re not as cheap as they once were as they need the profits, but we don’t need the profits they do,” he explained.

Currently Tom has unleaded at 139.7ppl, super unleaded at 149.9ppl and diesel at 148.7ppl, which is actually now at the same price as the supermarkets but he says he intends to drop prices again in the new few days.

Tom added that fuel deliveries to the Jet site have gone from two to five tankers a week as people travelling from out of the area go to him to fill up.