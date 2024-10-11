A man who stole more than £40,000 from a petrol station in Warwick has been jailed for 16 months.

Adam Foster, 32, from Leamington committed a series of frauds against what was then his employer. An internal investigation by the organisation uncovered the theft of £46,106 between January 2022 and May 2023. The company called Warwickshire Police, who launched an investigation.

Foster pleaded guilty to theft by employee and was sentenced at Warwick Crown Court last week.

Investigating officer PC Mark Young says: “Foster betrayed the trust put in him by his employer committing a serious fraud against them. Working with his employer we built a case that proved his guilt beyond doubt.”