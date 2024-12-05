The Trafford Centre in Manchester could become home to Europe’s biggest ultra-rapid charging hub.

Pradera Lateral, asset manager for the shopping centre, has submitted plans to turn a former petrol station on the site into a charging hub.

The Trafford Centre currently has 18 ultra-rapid chargers (250kW) and the plans are to add another 47 at the old petrol station, taking the site’s total number of chargers to 65.

The site would also be home to a ‘super-charger’ lounge, a Starbucks drive-thru and a car showroom.

Talking to the Messenger newspaper, Matthew Anderson, development director at Pradera Lateral, says: “The plans for this area have been brought forward in collaboration with Starbucks and a market-leading EV manufacturer and chargepoint operator.

“We have worked closely together to design a scheme that complements both Trafford Centre and the local area, is forwarding thinking, secures biodiversity improvements and supports more sustainable forms of travel to and from the centre”.