Bus operator Go-Ahead is investing £500 million on up to 1,200 zero emission buses over the next three years.

The electric buses, being made by Wrightbus, will accelerate the transition to greener buses across the country, operating in Plymouth, Gloucestershire, East Yorkshire, London, and the Isle of Wight.

The announcement comes as Transport Secretary Louise Haigh plans to create a UK Bus Manufacturing Expert Panel. This panel will bring together industry experts and local leaders to explore ways to ensure the UK remains a leader in bus manufacturing, help local authorities deliver on their transport ambitions, and begin to seize opportunities to embrace zero emission transport technologies, says the Department for Transport.

Haigh is expected to meet with key industry leaders today including Wrightbus owner Jo Bamford and chief executive Jean-Marc Gales, to reaffirm the government’s commitment to decarbonising local transport and fostering an environment for investment in the UK manufacturing industry, bringing sustained economic growth and supporting jobs.

Haigh says: ”This announcement will see communities across the country benefit from brand new, state-of-the-art green buses – which will deliver cleaner air and better journeys.

”We’re creating the right conditions for businesses to flourish, so we can support jobs and accelerate towards decarbonising the transport sector.”

For every vehicle manufactured, 10 trees will be planted by Go-Ahead and Wrightbus in the towns and cities where the buses are deployed.