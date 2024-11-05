The government has revealed plans for a licensing scheme for retailers selling tobacco, vape and nicotine products in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, as part of the Tobacco and Vapes Bill.

The Bill, introduced in Parliament today (Tuesday November 5), also proposes on the spot fines of £200 for retailers found selling these products to underage people, and it includes the potential to limit the number of businesses in an area based on their proximity to other retailers in the locaility.

The Bill will also ban vape advertising and sponsorship, as well as create new powers to restrict the flavours, display and packaging of all types of vapes, as well as other nicotine products.

And it is exploring standardising packaging for all tobacco products, including cigars or pipe tobacco.

Under separate legislation, disposable vapes are also due to be banned from June 1 2025.

The Tobacco & Vapes Bill – which also outlines plans for a smokefree generation – was originally introduced by the Conservative administration, but its progress was stalled by the General Election.

As part of the Bill the Labour government has continued the commitment of phasing out the sale of tobacco products across the UK to anyone currently aged 15 or younger.

The generational ban will come into force in 2027, meaning that there will be a single date that retailers have to reference for age restricted sales on tobacco – rather than checking if a customer is over the age of 18.

In addition, subject to consultation, the government will extend the indoor smoking ban to specific outdoor spaces: with children’s playgrounds, outside schools and hospitals all being considered. It also hopes to extend smokefree areas to becoming vape free.

The plans form part of the government’s reform agenda to shift the focus of healthcare from sickness to prevention.

Trade associations have given a mixed reaction to the news, with the Association of Convenience Stores saying that the licensing scheme needs more consultation with local shops and other stakeholders. ACS chief executive James Lowman says, that none of this has taken place. ”We now need proper discussion of the detail as regulations are drafted, or we fear that this legislation will significantly impact investment, growth and service provision in our sector,” he says.

Lowman is also concerned that trading standards do not have sufficient funding to enforce the plans.

The UK Vaping Industry Association welcomes the news that the government has included powers to introduce a licensing scheme as a “victory for law abiding vape businesses”. However, it would have liked the fines to be higher for rogue traders. Also it wants further detail on other plans to restrict vapes flavours, display and packaging.

“We will want to understand the detail of these powers as it is imperative that the new government establishes a balanced approach to vaping policy which safeguards against the very real challenges of youth vaping and illicit products, while preserving and promoting vaping as the most successful stop smoking tool available for adults,” says its director general John Dunne.