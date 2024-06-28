Greggs has recently undergone refurbishment at Cobham Services, operated by Extra MSA.

The refreshed look of the shop aims to make customers’ experience more enjoyable, offering refurbished seating areas and an upgraded layout

Extra MSA was recognised as the UK’s number one motorway services operator for customer satisfaction in the 2023 Transport Focus Motorway Service Users survey. Extra says the recent refurbishment of Greggs further reinforces its commitment to invest in facilities and regularly enhance its offerings to cater to ever-changing consumer trends and preferences.

Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA Group, said: “We are always looking to go the ‘Extra mile’ and prioritise a positive customer experience by investing in clean and high-quality facilities, whether that’s popular food and drink outlets, accessible outdoor areas or comfortable business lounges.”

Jonathan Glenister, head of franchise, Greggs, said: “We are proud to be improving the quality of existing Greggs shops through our ongoing programme of shop refits. We continue to evolve and refine our refit designs, maximising customer space and increasing our capabilities in food preparation.”