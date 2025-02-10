The Home Office says that immigration enforcement staff have arrested hundreds of migrants working in car washes, nail bars and restaurants since the start of this year as part of a UK-wide blitz on illegal working.

Its teams raided 828 premises and made 609 arrests, representing a 73% increase from just 352 in January 2024: the highest enforcement activity for that month in over half a decade.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper revealed the record-breaking January as the government’s landmark Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill returns to Parliament for its second reading, today (Monday February 10).

In many cases, those who come to the UK and end up working illegally are sold false promises about their ability to live and work in the UK, creating a dangerous draw for people to risk their lives by crossing the Channel on a small boat, say officials.

In reality, they say, illegal working is inextricably linked to squalid living conditions, little to no pay and inhumane working hours. By paying so little, rogue employers often attempt to avoid paying their fair share in taxes to contribute to the economy and undercut honest competitors who follow the law, they add.

The Home Office says that tackling illegal working plays a vital part in its system-wide approach to ending the promise of false jobs used by smuggling gangs to sell spaces on boats and taking down their business models.

More broadly, between July 5 last year and January 31, both illegal working visits and arrests have soared by around 38% compared to the same 12 months prior. During the same period, the Home Office issued a total of 1,090 civil penalty notices. Employers could face a fine of up to £60,000 per worker if found liable.

Yvette Cooper says that the record levels of enforcement and “tough” new legislation will “smash the criminal gangs” that undermine border security.

She adds: “The immigration rules must be respected and enforced. For far too long, employers have been able to take on and exploit illegal migrants and too many people have been able to arrive and work illegally with no enforcement action ever taken.

“Not only does this create a dangerous draw for people to risk their lives by crossing the Channel in a small boat, but it results in the abuse of vulnerable people, the immigration system and our economy. ”