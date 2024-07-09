InstaVolt says it is the first chargepoint provider in the UK to reach 2,000 contracted rapid and ultra-rapid chargers.

The Basingstoke-based company already has almost 1,600 live chargers across the UK, with plans in place to install 11,000 ultra rapid chargers in the UK and Ireland; 5,000 across Spain and Portugal; and over 300 in Iceland by 2030.

The new contracted sites include several hubs of eight or more chargers with new landlords who are hosting EV charging infrastructure, as well as the expansion of a number of InstaVolt sites at current partner locations, including McDonald’s, Booths and Costa Coffee.

InstaVolt says the additional hubs demonstrate its commitment to supporting the growth of EV infrastructure across the UK, with 26 new sites across the South East and South West, 11 in the Yorkshire and Humberside region and 11 in the East of England, as well as sites in Scotland, Wales and the Midlands.

Delvin Lane, CEO of InstaVolt, said: “This growth cements our position as the UK’s largest network and, as these new sites demonstrate, we’re still growing fast. Importantly for EV drivers and fleet operators, we continue to place chargers in areas where they’re needed most, including hubs in Yorkshire, the East of England, East Midlands, the North West and the South West.

“We’re strengthening our relationships with existing partners, with whom we have long-standing and successful collaborations, as well as working with new landlords, which shows the increasing interest from landowners who want to host our infrastructure.

“This is great news because it means we can continue our commitment to growing our infrastructure across the UK, supporting motorists who are making the crucial switch to a greener and more sustainable future by choosing to drive an EV.”