Family-owned Chale Service Station, in Ventnor, Isle of Wight, will close for the final time this Friday (June 28) 64 years to the day after it opened.

The garage, which operates two pumps alongside a small kiosk selling mainly confectionery and drinks, and an MOT and repair business, was set up by Roy Sheath and his late wife Hazel in 1960. Their two children, Kev and Di, have since taken over its management, although Roy, now aged 96, has remained involved.

Kev and Di say they want to retire, and have decided to symbolically shut the doors on the anniversary of when their parents set up the firm. However, they have no plans to sell the site as Roy and Kev are keeping it as a private workshop. They both live next to the premises.

Di admitted the decision had been difficult with the siblings having spent most of their working lives in the business. ”It is a bit heartbreaking even though it is necessary,” she said. ”Things have changed so much in the motor trade and the building and electrics are past their sell by date. The fuel pumps and undergound tanks need replacing too.”

She added: “I joined in 1985, and Kev straight from school when he was 16, so it has not been an easy thing to do.”