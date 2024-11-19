Kent County Council (KCC) has been awarded a grant of just over £12m from the Department for Transport (DfT) to increase the number of EV chargepoints in the region.

The funding has been awarded from the Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) Capital Fund, which will support the delivery of thousands of chargepoints across England.

KCC will use the funding to continue the roll out of local charging infrastructure by providing thousands of on-street EV charging bays over the next 10 years.

It says these public chargepoints will help residents without access to off-street parking make the switch to EVs. “This funding will be essential in making sure that no area in Kent is left behind by the revolution in electric motoring,” said a statement.

The funding will begin in 2025 when it will build on the county’s existing chargepoint network, where KCC has worked closely with District, Borough and Parish Council partners to produce a network of over 250 public chargepoints in car parks across the county.

Neil Baker, cabinet member for highways and transport, says: “It is excellent news for Kent that we have been awarded this significant grant.

‘As we continue to see the number of EVs registered in the county increase, so does the need for accessible and reliable public charging infrastructure, particularly for our residents who do not have the option to charge at home.

‘The funding will allow us to continue to bolster Kent’s public charging network, providing the infrastructure needed for all communities and allow residents to make a real choice when they buy their next vehicle.”

Rob Thomas, cabinet member for environment, says: “This is brilliant news that will help realise our goal of becoming a Net Zero county by 2050.

‘We need to make it easier for people to pick more sustainable ways of getting around. By making EV charging points more accessible and efficient, more people will choose to drive electric and will contribute positively to our air quality and environment.”

Over the coming months, KCC will appoint a chargepoint operator partner to install and operate the network. Kent residents are being asked to say where they think the chargepoints should be located.