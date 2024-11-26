Welcome Break has opened a new Little Waitrose store at Spaldwick, which it describes as a ‘significant milestone’ for the brand.

It is the first Welcome Break Waitrose to open in over a decade, plus it is Welcome Break’s first ever at a trunk road service area site.

Welcome Break has had Waitrose on its sites since 2009, and it says this newest addition to Spaldwick will be a ‘brilliant addition’ for both those travelling up and down the A14, as well as for the local community that exists around this site.

Welcome Break says its latest offering has the “quality, convenience and outstanding service” customers know and love from its Waitrose stores.

According to Waitrose, visitors to the Spaldwick store can shop for all the essentials – from a pint of milk to a loaf of bread as well as pick up fresh flowers and ‘gorgeous’ gifts such as wine and flowers.

Spaldwick is a 24-hour site with EV charging. The shop includes a Costa Coffee and a Greggs.