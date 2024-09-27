From horse-drawn drays to modern commercial vehicles, Griffin Brewery has seen many changes to the way it transports beer over the nearly 180 years it has been brewing from its site in Chiswick.

Now the brewery’s owner, global drinks giant Asahi UK is introducing what it claims is London’s first electric beer truck. The 18-tonne Volvo will deliver the company’s brands such as Fuller’s ales, Meantime craft beer, Cornish Orchards cider, Asahi Super Dry and Peroni Nastro Azzuro to pubs across the capital.

The move is part of a trial with a number of London councils to “demonstrate the contribution electric delivery lorries can make in creating quieter streets and cleaner air”, according to Asahi UK.

“At Asahi we are committed to achieving net zero across our whole value chain by 2040. Renewably powered vehicles will be a key element of this,” says Tim Clay, Asahi UK’s managing director. “Being a part of London’s community since 1845 we are proud to be championing the move to electric dray deliveries in London.”

The company claims that in its first year the vehicle will reduce carbon emissions by around 30 tonnes of CO2, compared with the most efficient diesel-powered drays.