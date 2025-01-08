A habitual burglar from Wrexham has been jailed for three years.

Joshua Partyka, 32, rammed a car into two separate stores in a bid to steal, before taking £15,000-worth of bikes from a shop in Holywell.

He appeared before Mold Crown Court for sentence, having previously admitted two charges of burglary and attempted burglary.

In the early hours of September 10, Partyka drove a stolen Land Rover with false number plates into the Premier store on Victoria Road, Brynteg, causing serious external damage to the store, and inside.

He then drove to Mold and rammed the same car at speed into the Applegreen service station in Mold, before stealing items from inside.

The following week, in the early hours of Friday, September 20, Partyka broke into a bike shop at Hillcrest Garage in Holywell after smashing a window and stole £15,000-worth of electric and mountain bikes.

A phone seized following a warrant carried out at Partyka’s home was found with images of the stolen bikes, and messages discussing the sale of one.

None of the bikes were recovered but a bike rack also stolen from the shop was later found in Partyka’s garden.

Investigating officer, PC Connor Fenwick said: “I welcome this sentence that serves as a reminder that offenders who are intent on committing crime in North Wales will be pursued and brought to justice.

“While no sentence can undo the harm and distress caused by Partyka’s habitual crimes, I hope the public are reassured that criminal behaviour will not be tolerated in North Wales, and we will continue to work tirelessly to protect the safety and security of our communities.”