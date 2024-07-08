Maxol is raising money for guide dogs for the blind by selling specially branded air fresheners in its Northern Irish forecourt convenience stores.

Chief executive Brian Donaldson decided to introduce the puppy-shaped PAWsome car accessories after meeting a guide dog user and learning first-hand how life-changing these highly trained and intuitive dogs can be, giving confidence and independence to the blind.

Working with TikTok influencer and campaign ambassador Eric Roberts, Maxol hopes to help raise awareness of the costs involved in meeting the great demand for guide and assistance dogs, with each costing around £45,000 during their training and working lifetime.

All proceeds for the £3 items will be given to Guide Dogs Northern Ireland, with a similar arrangement in the Republic where the oil supplier’s stores will donate to Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind.

Brian Donaldson said: “We wanted to create something unique to catch our customers’ attention and also educate them on the journey a puppy takes to become a guide dog. With this new initiative, we’re encouraging customers to purchase either a golden or a black Labrador car air freshener, or both”.