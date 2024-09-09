MFG has been given the go-ahead to operate a 24-hour petrol station in Earlston, Berwickshire.

The Top 50 Indie has been granted a Certificate of Lawfulness from Scottish Borders Council (SBC) to operate Rhymers Tower Service Station on Melrose Road in Earlston.

The petrol station fronts the former Co-op store, which converted to a Morrisons Daily earlier this year, and is close to Rhymers Tower Coffee shop and restaurant, and Austin Coach Travel on the A68.

A certificate of lawfulness states whether an existing use or development, or a proposed use or development, is lawful for planning purposes or not.

SBC’s lead planning officer, Julie Hayward, says in her report: “From the planning history it can be concluded that no restrictions of opening or operating hours of the petrol filling station or associated kiosk have been imposed by planning conditions.

“The 24-hour use of the petrol filling station would not be controlled by any other planning legislation. The application for a certificate of lawful proposed use is therefore recommended for approval.”