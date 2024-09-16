MFG currently has three planning applications under consideration in Cornwall – all at Morrisons sites.

At its Morrisons site on Priory Road, Bodmin, the Top 50 Indie wants to remove the car wash and extend the shop. It also wants to add an EV charging zone and five jet wash bays.

The EV charging zone would comprise four charging points serving eight bays. There would also be two new air/water and vacuum units, while the shop would be increased in size from 93sq m to 300sq m.

Bodmin Town Council says it does not support the proposal due to concerns over road safety, traffic and parking issues as well as drainage and flood risks. It says it wants the Highways Department to carry out a feasibility study.

Highways Development Management has since assessed the plans and says the “impact on the adopted highway from the proposals can be accommodated satisfactorily”.

At Morrisons Treloggan Road, Newquay, MFG has applied for planning permission to create an EV charging zone within the Morrisons’ supermarket car park and add a single storey extension to the petrol filling station shop to house a food-to-go area.

In Penzance, MFG has applied for permission to extend the shop and remove the car wash and replace it with jet wash facilities at its Morrisons on Eastern Way in Long Rock. The shop would increase in size from 85sq m to 244sq m