MFG has been granted planning permission for a knockdown rebuild of its Fordhouses Service Station on Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, near the M54.

The company’s application follows a previous application, which was granted permission in June 2023, for the redevelopment of the site including the replacement of the shop, provision of an EV charging hub and jet wash bays.

A fresh application was submitted because food to go was added to the shop.

The new shop will be three times its current size – increasing from 102sq m to 302sq m.

MFG says the new shop will create an “improved shopping environment” and better facilities for customers. There will be two food-to-go offers: a 46.5sq m bakery and a 79sq m hot food takeaway.

There will also be three customer toilets: male, female and accessible.

Meanwhile, the EV hub will have eight bays with canopies above them. It will be located along the western boundary of the site along with a 2.8m timber compound which will enclose the substation and plant required to supply power to the bays.

There will be new customer parking comprising 17 spaces in total, including one blue badge space, which will be located nearest the shop entrance.

The plans say the new parking layout on site will provide spaces that are closer to the store entrance, in a bid to improve their usage and discourage customers from parking on an ad hoc basis across the site.

Four jet wash bays are proposed along the northern boundary of the site, three of which will have canopies.